CEDAR FALLS -- Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper painted himself as a consensus builder during stops across Iowa this weekend.
Hickenlooper made a brief stop Saturday at the Octopus in Cedar Falls as part of his first visit to Iowa since announcing his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
"I know I can beat Donald Trump," he said. "But more importantly I think I can bring us together on the other side."
Hickenlooper was traveling between campaign stops in Charles City and Dubuque Saturday when he visited the College Hill bar to encourage voters to elect fellow Democrat Eric Giddens in the upcoming Iowa Senate District 30 special election.
The 67-year-old who served as Denver mayor for eight years and wrapped up eight years as Colorado governor in January, took time to shake a few hands, grab a bag of popcorn and visit briefly with reporters.
Hickenlooper said he believes voters will relate to his experience building bridges between groups different political backgrounds to solve problems.
"The one thing I've shown again and again is I can get people to come together and get stuff done," he said.
"I think that's the part Iowans will respond to, because Iowans are pragmatic," he added. "They understand you may disagree about something but you've got to get a compromise and move things forward."
Hickenlooper was an entrepreneur who opened brewpubs and restaurants in Colorado and the Midwest before being elected as Denver's mayor in 2003. He won two terms as governor before stepping down due to Colorado's term limits.
He joins a crowded field of announced Democratic hopefuls including Gov. Jay Inslee, Sens. Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former Rep. John Delaney, ex-San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Young.
"Most of the other candidates haven't been in executive positions like I have," Hickenlooper said. "The president of the United States is the biggest executive position there is."
During his Iowa stops before Cedar Falls, Hickenlooper said he sensed voters were anxious to begin addressing major concerns including the spiraling cost of health care and lack of universal coverage and climate change.
"I think there's a lot of recognition that we need a sense of urgency with some of the challenges we're facing," he said. "We've got to come together."
