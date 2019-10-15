WATERLOO -- Democratic presidential candidate and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney will go on a four-day tour of Iowa to visit six cities, including Waverly.
Delaney will have a meet and greet in Waverly at Sasquatch Jacks Hideaway Barroom and Grill Thursday starting at 5 p.m.
He'll also make stops in Des Moines, North Liberty, Newton, Elkader and Cedar Rapids.
This is Delaney's 37th visit to Iowa since he first declared his candidacy.
