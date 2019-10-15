{{featured_button_text}}
Election 2020 John Delaney

Democratic presidential candidate and former Rep. John Delaney, D-Md., speaks at the Heartland Forum held on the campus of Buena Vista University in Storm Lake Saturday.

 AP PHOTO

WATERLOO -- Democratic presidential candidate and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney will go on a four-day tour of Iowa to visit six cities, including Waverly.

Delaney will have a meet and greet in Waverly at Sasquatch Jacks Hideaway Barroom and Grill Thursday starting at 5 p.m.

He'll also make stops in Des Moines, North Liberty, Newton, Elkader and Cedar Rapids. 

This is Delaney's 37th visit to Iowa since he first declared his candidacy. 

