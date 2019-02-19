WATERLOO — With less than a year to go before Iowa’s 2020 Caucus on Feb. 3, prospective presidential candidates have invaded the state.
John Delaney is one of the first invaders, and the former Representative from Maryland opened a campaign office in Waterloo on Monday night.
Delaney toured Iowa and other battleground states during the 2018 midterm election and campaigned for all Democrats running for office.
“We’re running a campaign all around this state,” Delaney said. “I’m all in. To be here and everywhere.”
The office is located at 10 W. Fourth St. in Waterloo. Delaney’s campaign hosted a party for the office opening Monday afternoon.
After opening his office, Delaney appeared on Fox’s “The Story with Martha McCallum.”
The Waterloo campaign office opening is part of a three-day trip through Iowa.
He announced his candidacy in 2018 and was one of the first candidates to announce.
“My approach is very different,” Delaney said. He said he has a unique background as a politician and a businessman, with a vision for future.
Delaney isn’t concerned about the coming 2019 Democratic presidential candidates debates, with the first scheduled for June.
“I don’t worry about what other candidates say,” he said. “The center question is how the next leader will get things done.”
Delaney considers himself someone who can lead a coalition, he said.
“I want people to know I’m to be the kind of leader the American people deserve,” Delaney said. “Too many elected officials put their own self interest above the common good of citizens. “
