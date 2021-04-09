John Deere pledges $2M to Habitat for Humanity for Waterloo homes in Church Row area

About 80 workers joined Wright in volunteering to build walls for Habitat homes Thursday. Larves Jones Jr., a 48-year-old machine operator who volunteered, said he believes people act differently when they own homes.

“It teaches them how to appreciate things,” Jones said.

Lifelong Waterloo resident Bill Riley, 53, is a truck mechanic at John Deere with past construction experience. He felt called to use his background to help with Thursday’s efforts.

“You gotta have some place to call home,” Riley said. “I was going to be here anyway, so might as well do something other than get dirty.”

Assembler Peggy Rust volunteered because she said everyone deserves to have a place to call home. She and others said they’re willing to help with future efforts, like in May and June when employees will get the opportunity to go to housing sites with Habitat for Humanity.

“Everyone needs the security of a safe home,” Rust said. “It doesn’t matter what side of the city you live on or what city you live in.”

Walls built Thursday will help an existing partnership between John Deere and Habitat for Humanity. The current project involves construction of six houses, four in Waterloo and two in Waverly, company officials said.

