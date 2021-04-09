John Deere pledges $2M to Habitat for Humanity for Waterloo homes in Church Row area

WATERLOO — The last time Chris Wright built something was in seventh grade at the former Logan Middle School.
Wright, now 33, volunteered Thursday to construct walls for new houses with his John Deere colleagues. He is a forklift operator at Deere’s tractor plant at 3500 E. Donald St., where company officials announced a $2 million award to Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity. The partnership will help the nonprofit organization build houses and bolster its programs, like homeownership and repair opportunities.
Born and raised in Waterloo, Wright said he is trying to buy land and build his own home. He saw Thursday’s volunteer event as a chance to sharpen his skills while giving back to the community.
“When my supervisor told me about this opportunity, it was like an automatic yes,” Wright said. “I’m learning a lot right now. It’s super fun for me.”
The $2 million will be targeted at revitalization efforts in the city’s Church Row Neighborhood, according to a news release. Habitat for Humanity defines the area as between West Sixth Street and U.S. Highway 63, extending from U.S. Highway 218 to Kimball Avenue, according to the organization’s website. The area encompasses nearly 1,500 housing units, which includes apartments and houses.
Nate Clark, president of the John Deere Foundation, said the $2 million is the largest grant awarded by the foundation to any Habitat for Humanity branch. That award pairs with the foundation’s 10-year commitment of at least $200 million for nonprofit organizations in cities where Deere factories are located, including Waterloo.
“One of the anchors for our investment is we invest in the communities where we have a larger presence, and in the United States, Waterloo is our second-largest home community,” Clark said, “second only to the Quad Cities.”
Dedicating grant money to help people is an “enormous social, economic return” for the John Deere Foundation, Clark said. He said housing can uplift someone’s feelings of “human dignity.”
“Challenges like poverty are actually focused in geography,” Clark said. “By investing in the families and youth that live there — where they live — we can have a bigger return.”
He mentioned that stable housing can lead to other successes, like obtaining education or work. He said houses keep people safe from being exposed to diseases like COVID-19.
Clark said Habitat for Humanity programs help people accumulate wealth, which he said can remove “an enormous barrier of access, particularly affecting Black, Hispanic, Asian and immigrant communities” who might face systemic barriers to equitable financing for homes.
About 80 workers joined Wright in volunteering to build walls for Habitat homes Thursday. Larves Jones Jr., a 48-year-old machine operator who volunteered, said he believes people act differently when they own homes.
“It teaches them how to appreciate things,” Jones said.
1 of 5
John Deere Tractor Plant workers volunteer their time to help build wall sections on the plant floor to be used in Habitat for Habitat for Humanity homes.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, center speaks with John Deere Waterloo Works Plant Manager Becky Guinn, left, and Nate Clark, president of the John Deere Foundation, while on the factory floor on Thursday.
PHOTOS: John Deere partners with Habitat for Humanity
1 of 5
John Deere Tractor Plant workers volunteer their time to help build wall sections on the plant floor to be used in Habitat for Habitat for Humanity homes.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
John Deere Waterloo Works Factory Manager Becky Guinn officially announces the John Deere Foundation's 10-year commitment of at least $200 million to Habitat for Humanity on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, center speaks with John Deere Waterloo Works Plant Manager Becky Guinn, left, and Nate Clark, president of the John Deere Foundation, while on the factory floor on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
John Deere Tractor Plant workers volunteer their time to help build wall sections on the plant floor to be used in Habitat for Habitat for Humanity homes.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Lumber and finished wall sections sit on the factory floor.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Lifelong Waterloo resident Bill Riley, 53, is a truck mechanic at John Deere with past construction experience. He felt called to use his background to help with Thursday’s efforts.
“You gotta have some place to call home,” Riley said. “I was going to be here anyway, so might as well do something other than get dirty.”
Assembler Peggy Rust volunteered because she said everyone deserves to have a place to call home. She and others said they’re willing to help with future efforts, like in May and June when employees will get the opportunity to go to housing sites with Habitat for Humanity.
“Everyone needs the security of a safe home,” Rust said. “It doesn’t matter what side of the city you live on or what city you live in.”
Walls built Thursday will help an existing partnership between John Deere and Habitat for Humanity. The current project involves construction of six houses, four in Waterloo and two in Waverly, company officials said.
1 of 5
John Deere Tractor Plant workers volunteer their time to help build wall sections on the plant floor to be used in Habitat for Habitat for Humanity homes.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, center speaks with John Deere Waterloo Works Plant Manager Becky Guinn, left, and Nate Clark, president of the John Deere Foundation, while on the factory floor on Thursday.
PHOTOS: John Deere partners with Habitat for Humanity
1 of 5
John Deere Tractor Plant workers volunteer their time to help build wall sections on the plant floor to be used in Habitat for Habitat for Humanity homes.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
John Deere Waterloo Works Factory Manager Becky Guinn officially announces the John Deere Foundation's 10-year commitment of at least $200 million to Habitat for Humanity on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, center speaks with John Deere Waterloo Works Plant Manager Becky Guinn, left, and Nate Clark, president of the John Deere Foundation, while on the factory floor on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
John Deere Tractor Plant workers volunteer their time to help build wall sections on the plant floor to be used in Habitat for Habitat for Humanity homes.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Lumber and finished wall sections sit on the factory floor.
The spots are production jobs, including welders, assemblers and other positions. Pay starts at more than $19 an hour, with a full array of benefits including health insurance and 401(K) retirement and pension plans.
The John Deere Foundation announced Wednesday it will invest $200 million over the next 10 years to aid nonprofits and initiatives focused on supporting poor farmers around the globe as well as families and youth in its home communities, including the Quad-Cities, who have struggled to access to online learning and make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.
John Deere Tractor Plant workers volunteer their time to help build wall sections on the plant floor to be used in Habitat for Habitat for Humanity homes.