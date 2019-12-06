WATERLOO — Joe Biden was spry enough to get up from Brown Derby Ballroom floor Thursday.
Just hours after being called “too old for the job” of president by a man in New Hampton, Biden sat on the floor with young members of the Union Baptist Crusaders drum line while being introduced at a campaign stop in downtown Waterloo.
He got right up to loud applause when Ras Smith, a state representative from Waterloo, completed the introduction.
The 77-year-old former vice president is hoping his eight-day, 18-county “No Malarkey” bus tour across Iowa also will help him rise in the state’s polls.
Most recent surveys show Biden trailing South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the state and locked in a tight race with Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders for second place among candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.
Biden made headlines during the campaign stop in New Hampton when he called a voter a “liar” and challenged him to a push-up contest after the man falsely accused Biden of sending his son, Hunter, to work in Ukraine and using the situation to sell access to the presidency.
WATCH: A tense exchange with a voter at @JoeBiden’s event in New Hampton, IA this morning, where a voter started out by telling Biden he had two problems with him: he was too old, and his son’s work in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ok7m0ShFPd— Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) December 5, 2019
“You’re a damn liar, man,” Biden said. “That’s not true. And no one has ever said that. No one has proved that.”
The man, who identified himself to press as an 83-year-old retired farmer, also said Biden was too old to be president, which prompted the vice president to challenge him to a push-up contest or an IQ test.
Biden’s stop in Waterloo was less contentious. He stopped with Smith for a photo opportunity at Rodney’s Kitchen before they made their way to a good-sized crowd in the Brown Derby.
Biden, who is polling particularly well nationally among African-American voters, focused his speech on civil rights and his concerns about President Donald Trump fanning bigotry from the White House.
“Hate never goes away; it only hides,” Biden said. “Every single generation has gotten more and more and more inclusive. This is the first president that’s come along … and thrown it away.”
Biden noted Trump’s reference to “very good people on both sides” when white nationalists clashed with protesters in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.
“He has fomented hate,” Biden said of Trump. “He has fomented white supremacy. He has fomented this notion that some are better than others, that people of color aren’t are equal, that anyone who is an immigrant is an invader.”
Several local Biden supporters said it was his experience and integrity that won them over.
“I’ve been a Biden supporter since he entered the race,” said John Dutcher of Cedar Falls. “We need somebody with his character, his integrity in the White House.
“I’ve looked at all the candidates. I’ve tried to get out and see personally every one of the candidates running for president,” Dutcher added. “I believe Joe can step in and do that job on day one, not on-the-job training.”
Waterloo City Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. was among the crowd that lingered after the short speech for a chance at a one-on-one conversation with Biden.
“Looking at the different candidates, Joe Biden is going to be the guy from day one to take on the issues that have been turned around,” Amos said. “I understand a lot of the young people think that he’s too old, but I don’t agree with that.”
Amos said he wasn’t a fan of the Medicare-for-all plans being proposed by Warren and Sanders. A John Deere retiree with good health insurance supports Biden’s plan to allow people to keep private health insurance if they choose.
“It’s going to take away from what I have,” Amos said of Medicare for all. “And how long’s it going to take to implement the plans they have when we have something in place that can be worked on and improved?”
Biden was expected to make stops Friday in Cedar Rapids, Elkader and Decorah before finishing the bus tour Saturday in Oelwein and Cedar Rapids. Friday’s events are expected to include former Secretary of State John Kerry, who endorsed Biden for president Thursday.
