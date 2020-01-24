Joe Biden to hold campaign event at UNI on Monday

CEDAR FALLS -- Former Vice President Joe Biden will swing through the Cedar Valley for a campaign event one week before the Iowa Caucuses, his campaign announced Thursday night.

Biden, the top-polling Democrat running for president, will hold a "Community Event" at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at a to-be-determined location on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls.

Those interested in attending may RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/208221/

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Biden is polling at 21% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to RealClearPolitics. That's ahead of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, at 17.3%; U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, at 16.7%; and Pete Buttigieg at 16.3%.

Former Iowa Gov. Chet Culver announced Friday he endorsed Biden for president.

"Joe Biden has been a longtime friend to our family, and throughout his time in public service, his rock-solid values and integrity have never wavered," Culver said in a release from the Biden campaign.