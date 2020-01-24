Joe Biden to hold campaign event at UNI on Monday

CEDAR FALLS -- Former Vice President Joe Biden will swing through the Cedar Valley for a campaign event one week before the Iowa Caucuses, his campaign announced Thursday night.
Biden, the top-polling Democrat running for president, will hold a "Community Event" at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at a to-be-determined location on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls.
Those interested in attending may RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/208221/
Biden is polling at 21% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to RealClearPolitics. That's ahead of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, at 17.3%; U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, at 16.7%; and Pete Buttigieg at 16.3%.
Former Iowa Gov. Chet Culver announced Friday he endorsed Biden for president.
"Joe Biden has been a longtime friend to our family, and throughout his time in public service, his rock-solid values and integrity have never wavered," Culver said in a release from the Biden campaign.
Former U.S. Rep. John Delaney, another Democrat running for president, will also be in Cedar Falls around the same time for a campaign event at noon Monday at Mulligan’s Brick Oven Grill and Pub, 205 E. 18th St.