You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Joe Biden to hold campaign event at UNI on Monday
0 comments
breaking

Joe Biden to hold campaign event at UNI on Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
010420ap-biden-waterloo-3

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden visits a campaign field office, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Waterloo, Iowa. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

CEDAR FALLS -- Former Vice President Joe Biden will swing through the Cedar Valley for a campaign event one week before the Iowa Caucuses, his campaign announced Thursday night.

Biden, the top-polling Democrat running for president, will hold a "Community Event" at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at a to-be-determined location on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls.

Those interested in attending may RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/208221/

Biden is polling at 21% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to RealClearPolitics. That's ahead of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, at 17.3%; U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, at 16.7%; and Pete Buttigieg at 16.3%.

Former Iowa Gov. Chet Culver announced Friday he endorsed Biden for president.

"Joe Biden has been a longtime friend to our family, and throughout his time in public service, his rock-solid values and integrity have never wavered," Culver said in a release from the Biden campaign.

Former U.S. Rep. John Delaney, another Democrat running for president, will also be in Cedar Falls around the same time for a campaign event at noon Monday at Mulligan’s Brick Oven Grill and Pub, 205 E. 18th St.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Courier staff writer (currently politics) from 2007-2012 and from 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa Associated Press Media Editors award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018).

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News