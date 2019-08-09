{{featured_button_text}}
WAVERLY -- Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden has canceled an event planned at Wartburg College Saturday. 

Instead Biden will attend The Presidential Gun Sense Forum in Des Moines. 

This would've been Biden first visit to Waverly for the 2020 election. 

