Jobless benefit claims surge in Iowa again

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES — Iowa experienced another strong wave of unemployment insurance claims last week with 46,356 idled workers newly filing for benefits — though for the first time in weeks, that was not a record, Iowa Workforce Development officials announced Thursday.

About $37.9 million in state unemployment insurance benefits were paid to claimants for the week of April 5-11, the department said.

First-time claims in Iowa reported by the U.S. Department of Labor stood at 46,356. The number of continuing weekly claims is 128,819.

Iowa workers were pushed to government assistance programs in droves after Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered a large swath of business closings beginning March 17 to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Idled workers from the following sectors made the most claims in the past week: health care and social assistance (6,789), manufacturing (6,002), retail trade (5,813), accommodation and food services (4,292), and miscellaneous industries (9,604). Iowa Workforce Development officials also began paying federal CARES Act benefits this week, including an additional $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation weekly amount as well as unemployment claims for the self-employed. This week about $61 million in federal benefits were paid.