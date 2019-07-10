CEDAR FALLS -- For the second time, Jim Skaine, of Cedar Falls, is running for mayor. He ran in 2017 and lost to incumbent Mayor Jim Brown.
“I am a candidate in 2019 because the situation for the people of Cedar Falls has deteriorated for the last five years and has become much worse in the last two years,” Skaine said in a news release.
Skaine, 83, is a retired University of Northern Iowa professor of communications. He taught from 1965 to 1999.
Originally he was looking for someone else to run. "Somebody had to and, of course, I'm well positioned to run," Skaine said. "I think it'll be a strong campaign."
He's challenging Brown again, and will also face off against At-Large Councilmember Rob Green.
Green announced his intention to run on March 11. Brown announced his campaign on March 1.
Skaine has been active with the community group Advocates for the People of Cedar Falls, which was founded two years ago.
Often Skaine can be found speaking at Cedar Falls council meetings during the public comments on the creation of the city administrator position, the reconstruction of University Avenue, and the public safety program.
He's concerned about firefighters leaving the Cedar Falls Fire Department.
"The PSO program is an abomination," Skaine said.
Skaine twice ran unsuccessfully for a Democratic U.S. Congressional nomination in 1972 and 1974, in what was then Iowa’s Third Congressional District, according to Courier files.
During the previous election, Skaine was going through personal difficulties.
"It really was a campaign that probably shouldn't have been initiated because, one, I had just lost my wife," Skaine said. "During the campaign I didn't do many of things I should've done."
He was also recovering from heart surgery.
"Now my health is great, and I know what the issues are and what needs to be done," Skaine said.
Cedar Falls residents will be able to decide between the three candidates on Nov. 5.
