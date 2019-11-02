CEDAR FALLS -- Mayor Jim Brown has a decided campaign fundraising advantage in his bid for re-election.
Campaign finance reports filed Thursday with the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board show Brown, who is seeking a third term Tuesday, raised nearly $21,000 in campaign donations.
That's more than twice the amount raised by Cedar Falls mayoral candidate Rob Green, who received $8,632 in donations and $1,669 of in-kind support. Jim Skaine, who is also seeking the mayor's office, had raised $2,441 in contributions and in-kind support.
"Fortunately many Cedar Falls residents realize that campaigns cost money and have generously supported my candidacy," Brown said. "I am very grateful and humbled for all of the support I have received. I can only assume that their generosity is out of the desire that Cedar Falls continues as a model city."
Brown had $1,545 on hand from previous campaigns before getting another $20,967 in donations, according to reports. He spent $15,345 during the reporting period on advertising and other campaign expenses.
Brown's largest donations included $1,000 each from Lisa Sires, Jason and Tara Witham, John Deery Jr., Peter Voorhees and Mark Kittrell; $750 from Jim Skarlis; $700 each from Clyde Luck and Charlene Jacobson; and $500 each from Sandy or Eldon Brasch, Robert or Judy Brown, Elmcrest Estates LLC, Lee or Ramona Voelschow, Mike and Traci Mallaro, Rod Owen, Chris and Tracy Mudd, Jim and Cecelia Mudd, and Jim or Becky Mudd.
Green raised $8,632 and spent $6,232 during the reporting period. His major donations included $500 each from Ronald Green, William Bradford, Darren Yoder,
Eashaan Vajpeyi, Jubal Sloan and Brooke Trent. His $1,694 in in-kind support included $1,100 of his own money.
"I determined early on that I needed $8,000 for an effective mayoral campaign, and I raised it," Green said. "I could've brought in a lot more, but I put a $500 cap on individual donations and wouldn't take any PAC or special interest money. I didn't want even the appearance of being beholden to a handful of backers or groups."
Green noted he had a large number of smaller donors who contributed $25, and actually had more individual donors that Brown.
"At the end of the day, what matters is having more voter support, not more money," he added. "And I'm confident I have the support."
Skaine raised $900 in donations included $700 from himself and $200 from Max Gross. Skaine also contributed $451 of in-kind support to his campaign. He also opened a second committee, Advocates for the People of Cedar Falls, that raised just over $1,000, primarily from Maurice Little.
Skaine said he believes he spent the funding wisely with cable television, radio and newspaper advertising.
"My message has been pretty clear and people have responded to it well," he said.
Dave Sires was the top fundraiser in the three-man race for a Cedar Falls at-large council seat.
Sires is running a largely self-funded campaign as $10,100 of his $11,085 in donations came from himself. He also provided $5,810 of in-kind support to his campaign, which generated a strong cable television advertising presence.
At-large candidate Nate Didier raised $3,555, with major donations including $560 from his sister, Erin Heim, and $500 each from himself and Sara Boyle.
At-large candidate Nick Taiber raised $2,265, with the largest contributions including $200 each from Michael Chastain and Ben Squires. Taiber also made $1,125 of in-kind contributions to his campaign.
Incumbent Ward 2 City Council member Susan deBuhr and her challenger Derick Rogers each raised about the same amount of campaign funds. deBuhr's campaign received $1,710 in donations, while Rogers raised $1,460, which includes $505 of in-kind support to his own campaign.
Ward 4 Councilman Tom Blanford outraised both of his challengers, Simon Harding and Fred Perryman, by a wide margin.
Branford received $8,011 in donations, including $1,000 each from Eashaan Vajpeyi and Brent Dahlstrom. Harding received $1,150 in contributions and $154 of in-kind support, with the largest donation being $500 from Darren and Sara Yoder.
Perryman did not file a campaign finance report. Campaigns are not required to file reports if they don't raise or spend more than $1,000.
The full reports can be found on the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board website under the "county and local reports" tab.
Raising the most money has never been a goal for me. In 2017, my runoff opponent for city council outspent me 3-to-1. This time, I've only been outraised and outspent 2-to-1. You can buy airtime and mailers, but you can't buy voters.
Learn more about my platform at https://robgreeniowa.com/mayor. I hope to earn your vote November 5th.
