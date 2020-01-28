Jill Biden to stump for husband Thursday in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- The wife of a top Democratic candidate for president will stump for him in the Cedar Valley this week.
You have free articles remaining.
Dr. Jill Biden, whose husband is former Vice President Joe Biden, will have an "Office Drop By" with supporters at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Waterloo Biden for President Field Office, 10 W. Fourth St., Suite 50, in Waterloo.
Those interested in attending may RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/215010/
Joe Biden is currently polling at an average of 22% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to RealClearPolitics. That's behind U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, at an average of 25%, but in front of Pete Buttigieg at 17% and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren at an average of 13.5%.