Jill Biden makes stops in Northeast Iowa next week

HAMPTON -- Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden will campaign at a few cities in Northeast Iowa next week on behalf of her husband, Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Joe Biden is currently polling at the top of the Democratic field among likely Iowa Democratic voters, at 20.7%, according to Real Clear Politics. That's just ahead of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, at 20.3%, Pete Buttigieg, at 18.7%, and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, at 16%.