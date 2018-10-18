JESUP — The city is fighting against the release of a City Hall video recording of the mayor and two council members privately discussing the fire chief.
The Iowa Public Information Board has viewed the recording and believes the city violated the state Open Records Law by failing to release the video requested by Fire Chief Andy Trumbauer.
IPIB members were expected Thursday to appoint a prosecutor to take the case before a judge but agreed to table the issue for one month because the city recently changed attorneys.
Trumbauer filed a complaint with IPIB in January after city officials refused to release a video recording made following a Dec. 18 City Council meeting.
City staff apparently failed to turn off the room’s video recorder after the council budget meeting ended. The system reportedly captured Mayor Larry Thompson and council members Dawn Vogel and Richard Mott discussing Trumbauer’s pending reappointment.
Thompson later attempted to replace Trumbauer, who had led the volunteer fire department for nine years but moved outside the city limits. But the council voted 5-0 to retain him.
Former City Attorney David Hosack, noting the city officials were unaware they were being recorded, contended the video was confidential under an Open Records Law exemption for “preliminary material used in the formulation of any official action.”
IBIP rejected Hosack’s argument and said the recording was a public record.
Jesup City Council members met in closed session Oct. 2 to discuss the matter before voting 4-1 to reject the IPIB’s decision. Councilmen Russ Solomon and Todd Rohlfsen joined Mott and Vogel in voting against releasing the video, while Denny Bell cast the lone vote no vote.
Margaret Johnson, IPIB executive director, had recommended the board appoint a prosecutor and initiate a contested case to be heard by an administrative law judge.
Heather Prendergast, who took over representing the city after Hosack left for a new position, told IPIB board members Thursday she had not had a chance to view the video recording. But she said the city officials involved felt its release would violate their privacy.
“They feel very strongly they didn’t know they were being recorded, and individuals have a right to privacy when they don’t know they are being recorded,” she said. “Those individuals did not waive their right to privacy.”
Trumbauer, who also participated in Thursday’s hearing, said the same video system that captured the council members and mayor talking also recorded an earlier fire department Christmas party without their knowledge.
“My privacy was also violated even though it wasn’t a meeting,” Trumbauer said. “When the mayor requested that video … without hesitation it was given up.”
Trumbauer said the city had offered to let him view the video if it was not publicly released, but he rejected the proposal as being unfair to others who may have an interest in the contents.
IPIB board members gave Prendergast time to catch up on the situation and directed Johnson to continue working with both sides for a resolution before the next board meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.