DUNKERTON — The race for Dunkerton mayor features a pair of familiar rivals while controversy over a city land purchase is fueling heavy interest in city council races.
Current Mayor Ed Jessen is running in the Nov. 5 municipal election for a fourth term and will be challenged by former Mayor Michael Schares.
Jessen knocked off Schares, who had served 22 years as mayor, in the 2013 election and bested him again in 2017.
“The reason I’m continuing to run is I want to follow through with what we’ve started and to keep the city moving forward and growing,” Jessen said. “No growth and losing people will not work for our school.”
Jessen, 64, is a professional truck driver and instructor at the Hawkeye Community College Regional Transportation Training Center.
He said the city has increased its financial position and kept a steady property tax rate during his tenure. He also touted grants the city has received to construct walking trails and create a 40-acre conservation area in town.
“For our size of town we’ve worked hard acquiring grants,” Jessen said. “I’m all about looking for money in other places besides the residents’ pockets.”
Schares, 65 and retired from John Deere, said he’s running to ensure the city tackles its infrastructure issues and finances.
“A lot of people approached me about running again,” he said. “People feel there’s maybe some inappropriateness for spending funds.”
Schares said he doesn’t believe the city is moving forward with plans developed during his tenure as mayor to upgrade sewer lines and fix water well issues.
“We replaced some of (the sewer) six or seven years ago and we had planned to do more, but it hasn’t been done,” he said. “The biggest thing is to get the infrastructure in place. You’re supposed to be taking care of the streets and water and sewer.”
Heated debate has been brewing over the city’s $350,000 plan to buy 30 acres of land on the south side of town in hopes of attracting a housing developer. The land would include a water retention pond for the development along with trails and some recreational space for residents.
City Council members voted down the project during a heated council meeting in July, and Councilman D.J. Manahl resigned soon after citing disrespect shown to the town’s elected officials. Council members then voted 4-0 Oct. 14 to approve a bond issue to purchase the land, which had been part of a long-term growth plan developed by the town.
Schares said he didn’t agree with the way the project was handled.
“They should try to get a developer that wants to come in first,” he said. “They’re limiting our bonding capacity when we have things like water and sewer that need to be done first.”
Jessen said the project is vital to attracting new homeowners to build the tax base and ensure the town’s school continues to thrive.
“It’s needed,” he said. “We’re behind other small towns in the area that have done this before us.”
The land acquisition has also been a key issue in the race for Dunkerton City Council seats.
Timothy Dalton, Ron Reichen, Derek Shaner, Monica Smith and Steve Wissink are running for two four-year council terms up for election this year, as incumbents Tina Dalton and Tom DeLong are not seeking re-election.
Timothy Dalton, 41, is a John Deere employee who serves on the fire department and as president of the city park board. He said he supports the city’s land purchase to attract new development and believes the city can also tackle infrastructure needs.
“The other issue is maintaining and repairing our current streets, infrastructure and sidewalks,” Dalton said. “I want to do it systematically. We need to have a plan for repairs and preventative maintenance.”
Reichen, 65, is a retired Local 89 iron worker, who has attended council meetings regularly for the past two years and doesn’t believe the message has been getting out to residents about what’s going on.
“There’s some little projects, a little TLC in town, that needs to be done before they start other projects,” Reichen said. “I’m all for the walking trail and anything that will entice people to move into Dunkerton, but I’m not so sure we need a detention pond.”
Shaner, 40, works for Bart Brothers Construction and is a lifelong Dunkerton resident. He said he supports city growth but doesn’t have enough information about the land purchase, which he worries could could take away from needed street repairs and other needs.
“I just think we need some new blood in there,” Shaner said. “The main thing is listening to people in town to see what they want.”
Smith, 74, is the only candidate with council experience. Retired after working 25 years in county government and previously as Dunkerton’s city clerk, Smith has served seven terms on the City Council in the past.
Smith, who noted the city moved buildings out of the flood plain and built a water tower during her time on the council, said she was troubled about the lack of information residents received about the land purchase.
“I just would like to see something that informs the citizens about what’s going on,” she said.
Wissink, 36, is a Young Plumbing and Heating Co. employee who supports the city’s land acquisition but believes the sanitary and storm sewer issues must be addressed.
“I think we should (buy the land) because it’s part of the expansion process,” Wissink said. “I’ve grown up here and I want to see the town grow, but there’s stuff that needs to be addressed before that can happen.”
Finally, Travis Hoing, 41, and Brian Roquet, 47, are squaring off in a head-to-head race to fill the remaining two years on the council post vacated by Manahl.
Hoing, who works at Bergan/KDV Technology and has been involved in numerous charitable and voluneer efforts, said it’s important to bring the community together and work to grow, because building the tax base is critical to the future.
“I’m a forward thinker,” Hoing said. “With everything going on in Dunkerton it didn’t seem right to not try to step up and make the community a better place.”
Roquet, a territory manager and application engineer for Cline Tool, said his goal is to “truly represent the residents of Dunkerton and their values.”
“I will protect Dunkerton’s history and traditions and will work hard to help our city grow the right way,” he said.
