Jerome Amos, Waterloo councilor, announces run for Iowa House

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo City Council member announced he will run for an open seat in the Iowa Legislature.

Jerome Amos, who currently represents Ward 4 on the council, announced his intention to run for Iowa House District 62 on Sunday at the Black Hawk County Democrats' central committee meeting.

Amos, who is in his seventh year on the council and would be up for re-election next year, said he had been "blessed" to serve the city.

"We're working, we're doing the things necessary to improve this community that we live in," Amos said.

House District 62 now encompasses most of Waterloo, including all of the northern portion above the Cedar River and as far below it in parts as Bourland Avenue, but no longer includes Evansdale and Raymond. The seat is an open one due to redistricting that otherwise placed state Reps. Ras Smith and Timi Brown-Powers, both Democrats, into the same district, House District 61.

After Smith announced his run for Iowa governor last fall, Amos seriously began considering running and privately told a few others. But when Smith dropped out of the governor's race, Amos said he wanted to defer to Smith's decision on whether he would run in District 62.

"I said, 'Well, then I'm going to step aside,' because I don't believe that we should be forcing a primary or anything in the party," Amos said. "Then I found out that the state rewrote the map."

Amos called Brown-Powers, he said, who noted Amos lived "right in the heart" of the newly drawn district.

"I believe in supporting people who have ideas. But I have some ideas also," Amos said.

He noted he had served on the Iowa Workforce Development Board from 2006 through 2011, including two years as chair, and said that is an area he is particularly interested in affecting.

"I do know that that is one thing that we need to be looking at, is the workforce in this state and getting individuals the opportunities to get the training necessary," he said. "If you have a workforce, that gives you the ability to attract other companies, which is what we need in this state."

Amos ran in 2015 to represent Ward 4 when now-Mayor Quentin Hart chose to leave the position and run for mayor. Amos was the top vote-getter in a four-way race and eventually defeated Chris Schwartz, now a county supervisor, in a runoff election.

Amos did not face any challengers in 2019, easily winning re-election.

Amos is a Waterloo native and 1972 graduate of Waterloo East High School, and attended Upper Iowa University in Fayette, according to his biography on the city's website. He retired from John Deere Tractor Works in 2010 after 33 years and currently works as an adjunct instructor in computer numerical control at Hawkeye Community College.

He was a member of the United Auto Workers during his employment and served on the UAW Local 838 civil and human rights committee, served as a member of the Iowa Energy Sector Partnership in 2010, a past chairman of the Waterloo Commission on Human Rights and for the city's Civil Service Commission.

He served on the Waterloo Neighborhood Economic Development Corp., chaired the Black Hawk County Citizens Advisory Council, was a member of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Allocation Board and served on selection panels to hire the city's police chief and human rights director.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.