WATERLOO — Jerome Amos Jr. hopes to continue serving on the Waterloo City Council for another four years.
Amos, 64, of 119 Ricker St., announced he will seek a second term as the Ward 4 council representative in the Nov. 5 municipal election.
“I’m planning on running again because I think there’s more work to be done,” said the retired John Deere worker and longtime community volunteer.
Amos said his focus will continue to be economic development and responding to concerns from constituents.
“For me it’s just seeing the growth of the city but knowing there’s more to be done,” he said. “I will keep working with the residents like I have been as far as their issues and trying to ensure they have a voice.”
Amos said he was particularly interested in addressing issues raised in a 24/7 Wall Street report that highlighted economic disparities between whites and African-Americans in the Cedar Valley.
He is a lifelong Waterloo resident and East High School graduate who retired in 2010 after working 33 years at John Deere. He was a member of the United Auto Workers during his employment and served on the UAW Local 838 civil and human rights committee.
Amos was a member of the Iowa Workforce Development board from 2006 through April 2011, including two years as chairman; a member of the Iowa Energy Sector Partnership in 2010; a past chairman of the Waterloo Commission on Human Rights; and was a current member of the city’s Civil Service Commission.
He served on the Waterloo Neighborhood Economic Development Corp., chaired the Black Hawk County Citizens Advisory Council, was a member of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Allocation Board and served on selection panels to hire the city’s police chief and human rights director.
Amos ran for the Ward 4 seat in 2015, when Quentin Hart chose to leave the position and run instead for mayor. Amos was the top vote-getter in a four-way race for the post and eventually defeated Chris Schwartz in a runoff election.
Ward 4 includes the northeast quadrant of the city.
Other Waterloo council seats up for election this year include the at-large post held by Steve Schmitt and the Ward 2 position held by Bruce Jacobs. Mayor Hart is also up for re-election, should he choose to seek another term.
