WATERLOO — Waterloo’s newest statehouse representative has filed for bankruptcy.

Jerome Amos Jr. filed for Chapter 13 on Tuesday, a day before his Ricker Street home was to go up for a sheriff’s sale as part of a mortgage foreclosure. The filing removed the house from the sale pending the outcome of the bankruptcy case.

“I’m restructuring my debt, I’m saving my home,” the legislator said in a phone interview with The Courier. “I’m doing the right things.”

Amos, a John Deere retiree and Hawkeye Community College instructor, was elected in November to the Iowa House District 62 seat. His term in the Legislature began last month.

Amos claimed $93,700 in liabilities in his bankruptcy – mainly mortgage and an auto loan and $11,900 in tax debt.

U.S. Bank filed for foreclosure in May 2022.

Amos had been a member of the Waterloo City Council for several years and his departure from the council triggered a special election for the Ward 4 seat.

Staff writer Maria Kuiper contributed to this story.

Photos: US recovery of Chinese spy balloon in Atlantic