Jeff Sitzmann addresses hot button issues, his plans if selected as Cedar Falls police chief

CEDAR FALLS — A dozen people heard from police chief finalist Jeff Sitzmann during a meet and greet Tuesday.

The 27-year department veteran answered questions inside the Public Safety Building for 45 minutes on hot button topics ranging from community policing and mental health to school shootings, officer discretion, and recruitment. He also discussed what he’d do atop the police force.

As an administrative captain, Sitzmann oversees support services, records, training and investigations. If picked to be chief, he guaranteed he’d stay in the role for at least five years.

Resident Greg Saul asked how he differs from the other finalist, Mark Howard, a captain who’s served as acting police chief since March when former director Jeff Olson retired and Craig Berte, the former police chief, replaced him.

Sitzmann, 51, noted he has more experience in criminal and narcotics investigations, and in tactical (SWAT) operations.

He also said he has spent more time in an administrative role handling budgets, organizing training, and acting as a liaison to other agencies.

“It’s not necessarily a matter of opinion, our resumes will show that,” Sitzmann said. “Mark and I have a great relationship. One of us is going to be working for the other soon, and it’s going to work out just fine.”

Resident Dave Williams, also a state representative, asked about any “significant” changes Sitzmann would implement as chief. Sitzmann said he hopes to change officers’ work schedules.

“It’s difficult to implement. It takes a lot of study. And it takes a lot of changes in terms of payroll and bookkeeping,” he said. “But I really think that is an opportunity for us to retain some officers who might be thinking they want a different schedule.”

Sitzmann was one of seven applicants for the police chief job, one of two assistants to Berte. The other is Fire Chief John Bostwick.

Sitzmann told The Courier it’s a job he’s always hoped to land, because he takes pride in helping the department as a whole deliver a high level of service to the community.

However, it is the first time he’s applied for the police chief job. Until 2020 he wasn’t a certified firefighter, a requirement for the job. Additionally, he felt Berte should be named the chief at the time.

During his introduction, Sitzmann said he’d like to foster a department of problem-solvers with strong interpersonal relationships. If officers are comfortable confiding in supervisors, he later said it will lead to improved “officer wellness.”

Sitzmann said planning big-ticket purchases and applying for grants is not new to him, but he’s “got a lot to learn” when it comes to the police budget. He said a top priority is will be learning more about it.

Asked by The Courier about cuts or new spending, he noted replacing the city’s aging body cameras and in-car cameras is a priority.

When asked, he also addressed the public safety officer model, with officers cross-trained as police and fire first responders. He doesn’t “see it going anywhere.”

“We’ve demonstrated that we are effectively responding to police and fire emergencies,” he said.

He envisions more officers “going back and forth between fire and police” in the future and eventually that becoming a requirement for promotion.

During a break in the questions, he pointed out a newer problem in communities, including Cedar Falls, stemming from people leaving legally owned firearms in their personal vehicles.

“It’s happening in a lot of different communities, but guess what? Cars are getting broken into, and we’ve just put guns out on the street,” Sitzmann said. “That’s a serious problem. If your car is parked in your driveway, why are you leaving your gun in your car? Everybody has the right to do it. I can’t tell them not to do it. But please secure your weapons.”

Berte is expected to make a recommendation on the position to Mayor Rob Green and City Administrator Ron Gaines by the end of the month. That final choice needs approval from the City Council.

The police chief job pays $91,203 to $148,218 annually depending on experience.

The meet and greet capped what was a busy day for the candidate.

Sitzmann said he was interviewed by the city’s four department directors, and later by top law enforcement officials from Waterloo and Hudson, as well as the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and University of Northern Iowa. Additionally, he spoke with members of the local Teamsters Union, and the city’s staff of public safety supervisors.

Howard was not present. He was slated to address the public Wednesday evening.