WATERLOO — A local contractor has joined the race for Waterloo’s vacant Ward 5 City Council seat.
Jason Welch, 43, of 1125 Kimball Ave., filed nomination papers Tuesday to run in the Dec. 11 special election to represent the ward covering the city’s near west side.
Welch, who owns and operates CV Maintenance Pros, and Ray Feuss, who previously announced his candidacy, are running to replace former Ward 5 Councilman Chris Shimp, who resigned in August. The filing deadline for the special election is Friday.
Welch said flooding and sewer backups that affected many residents in September and October were among the reasons that prompted him to run.
“I want the city to work harder on keeping its promises: the promise to fix the flooding and sewer backups, the promise to stop the violence, the promise to manage our money wisely,” he said. “I’m hoping the people of Ward 5 are looking for something better, the same as me.”
He said his home suffered groundwater flooding three times this year, but said other homeowners have been dealing with sewer backups for 20 years.
Welch and his wife, Heather, have five adopted children and currently are fostering two more children.
“I am a hard-working, forward-thinking man who hopes that Waterloo will have something to offer my children when they are grown,” he said. “Heather and I hope that there will be opportunities right here for us and them and all Waterloo families, as well.”
Welch’s platform calls for responsible growth, a tax base attractive to both business and home owners, fair contracts and tight city government.
“Let’s be as careful with the city checkbook as we are with our own,” he said. “With respect and cooperation, we can find a solution to any problem facing our city.”
Welch also expressed concerns with the current city administration’s handling of a development agreement with the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center and a consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
“I am worried about how the taxpayers will be able to handle these multi-million dollar commitments,” he said. “Did they do their due diligence? Transparency and accountability are very important to me.”
Welch ran unsuccessfully in the 2014 Republican primary against Walt Rogers for the Iowa House District 60 nomination and lost his bid for a seat on the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors later that year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.