WATERLOO — Jason Welch has named his campaign committee in his bid for Waterloo’s Ward 5 City Council seat.
Cindy Wells is chairing the committee, while Barbara Krizek is serving as treasurer.
Other committee members include: Rachelle Brown, Judy Ciesielski, Jim Chapman, Forest Dillavou, Casey Dyball, Cindy Ferris, Dan Ferris, Juanita Hall, Dawn Henry, Evan “Curly” Hultman, Jim Lind, Tom Lind, Todd Obadal, Bob Reisinger and Tony Wilson.
Welch and Ray Feuss are running in a Dec. 11 special election to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Chris Shimp.
