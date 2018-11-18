WATERLOO — An educator and maintenance contractor will square off to fill a key position on the Waterloo City Council.
Ray Feuss and Jason Welch were the only candidates filing nomination papers by Friday’s deadline to run in a Dec. 11 special election for the city’s Ward 5 council seat.
Feuss, 42, of 1822 Baltimore St., works as director of Hawkeye UniServ for the Iowa State Education Association after teaching for 16 years.
Welch, 43, of 1125 Kimball Ave., owns and operates CV Maintenance Pros and has ran in previous elections for a Statehouse and county supervisor position.
They are vying to fill the position, which has been vacant since Aug. 10 when Councilman Chris Shimp resigned for personal reasons just eight months into his four-year term.
Shimp had been the swing vote on a number of hot-button issues that divided the council, but typically sided with council members Steve Schmitt, Bruce Jacobs and Margaret Klein on fiscal matters.
The remaining six council members initially sparred over the process to fill the seat.
Council members Sharon Juon, Pat Morrissey and Jerome Amos Jr. had supported holding the special election in conjunction with the Nov. 6 general election to avoid the estimated $6,000 cost of holding a separate election.
Schmitt, Jacobs and Klein pushed for the Dec. 11 date, saying it was worth the extra cost to keep the vote away from the partisan federal midterm and state gubernatorial elections.
Having just two candidates on the ballot makes it extremely unlikely a run-off election would be necessary. Should no candidate receive more than 50 percent of the votes, a run-off would be required in January.
Only voters in Ward 5, which covers the near-west side of the city, can cast ballots in the election.
Feuss has said he will campaign on a plan to get the “ABCs” back in city government: “adequate” funding of city services; “building” on business success; and “civility” in City Hall.
Welch’s platform calls for responsible growth, a tax base attractive to both business and home owners, fair contracts and tight city government.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.