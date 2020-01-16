January 'Heart for the City' now playing

WATERLOO -- Guests have been announced for the latest episode of the city of Waterloo's current affairs program, "Heart for the City."

The monthly Waterloo Public Access TV program hosted by Mayor Quentin Hart and available for view on YouTube features the following guests in January: Tavis Hall, executive director of Experience Waterloo; Rich Frevert, executive director of the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Symphony; Jason Weinberger, Pauline Barrett artistic director and conductor of the symphony; and Steve Schmitt, former At-Large City Council member.

This episode will air in Waterloo on WGAT 15 or 79.2 Fridays and Saturdays at 6:30, 8:30 and 11:00 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 and 6:30 a.m. Past episodes can be accessed on YouTube, through links on the city's website.

