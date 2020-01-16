January 'Heart for the City' now playing
0 comments
web only

January 'Heart for the City' now playing

  • 0
Quentin Hart mug NEW

Major Quentin Hart

WATERLOO -- Guests have been announced for the latest episode of the city of Waterloo's current affairs program, "Heart for the City."

The monthly Waterloo Public Access TV program hosted by Mayor Quentin Hart and available for view on YouTube features the following guests in January: Tavis Hall, executive director of Experience Waterloo; Rich Frevert, executive director of the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Symphony; Jason Weinberger, Pauline Barrett artistic director and conductor of the symphony; and Steve Schmitt, former At-Large City Council member.

This episode will air in Waterloo on WGAT 15 or 79.2 Fridays and Saturdays at 6:30, 8:30 and 11:00 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 and 6:30 a.m. Past episodes can be accessed on YouTube, through links on the city's website.

Remembering those we lost in 2019

Remembering those we lost in the Cedar Valley in 2019

From sports icons to community leaders and from a Waterloo-born Hollywood actress to one of our own former editors, The Courier remembers local legends who have passed on in 2019.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News