Janesville to stay in fire agreement with Cedar Falls

Initially, Beenblossom said, the 28E "was going to be eliminated" because the Cedar Falls City Council voted Monday to reorganize its public safety department. That means full implementation of the public safety officer model, cross training police and firefighters to work in either division of the department. As a result, firefighter positions are being eliminated, affecting eight people working for the city.

Being able to work on the memorandum of understanding with Cedar Falls officials changed all that.

"This agreement is going to pull us back from the brink of disaster," said Beenblossom.

Since Cedar Falls PSOs began showing up at Janesville fires, he said the city was not getting the same level of response that it had been used to. With no more traditional firefighters on the Cedar Falls' force, Janesville officials "had no idea what to expect," he added.

The concerns stem from fewer years of experience in emergency situations with the PSOs compared to the firefighters.

"It did bother us that we're losing a lot of years of experience," said Beenblossom.