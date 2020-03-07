Janesville to stay in fire agreement with Cedar Falls

JANESVILLE — The elimination Cedar Falls' traditional firefighter positions almost undid a mutual aid agreement with a neighboring city.
But the long-time arrangement remained intact following a 1 1/2-hour meeting Thursday bringing together the Janesville and Cedar Falls mayors and other administrators from the cities, including top fire officials.
"If that meeting last night hadn't gone well, we would've been out," Mayor Dave Beenblossom said during a news conference Friday afternoon at Janesville City Hall.
The former firefighter with 35 years of experience said his city's volunteer department would have pulled out of the 28E agreement that is the foundation of mutual aid during fires and other emergencies.
"It was a good meeting to clear the air," added Beenblossom. "I believe it really did do a good thing for both communities."
Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green, who also participated in the news conference, said they are developing a memorandum of understanding that will provide more clarity than the 28E agreement does alone.
"There were a few things that came out of the meeting. I've drafted an (memorandum of understanding)," said Green, which is expected to be completed in the coming days. "This will be, again, not a change to the 28E agreement but an addition to it."
Initially, Beenblossom said, the 28E "was going to be eliminated" because the Cedar Falls City Council voted Monday to reorganize its public safety department. That means full implementation of the public safety officer model, cross training police and firefighters to work in either division of the department. As a result, firefighter positions are being eliminated, affecting eight people working for the city.
Being able to work on the memorandum of understanding with Cedar Falls officials changed all that.
"This agreement is going to pull us back from the brink of disaster," said Beenblossom.
Since Cedar Falls PSOs began showing up at Janesville fires, he said the city was not getting the same level of response that it had been used to. With no more traditional firefighters on the Cedar Falls' force, Janesville officials "had no idea what to expect," he added.
The concerns stem from fewer years of experience in emergency situations with the PSOs compared to the firefighters.
"It did bother us that we're losing a lot of years of experience," said Beenblossom.
The memorandum will address a number of issues, such as the command structure when assisting crews arrive at a fire. The departments will have joint meetings following incidents to talk about what worked and what didn't.
"With the new situation in Cedar Falls, we thought it was good to bring that forward and document it," said Beenblossom. He noted that the 28E agreement doesn't explicitly spell out such matters.
"There were practices in place," said Green. "They just weren't really formalized."
Once completed, the memorandum will be reviewed by fire officials in each community and approved by their city councils. After that, it won't sit on a shelf and gather dust. "We will be revisiting this MOU annually," said Green.
Beenblossom indicated that there may be other communities interested in creating similar arrangements with Cedar Falls. He has been in contact with fire departments asking about the situation in Cedar Falls.
So far, though, "I've only interacted with Janesville on this," said Green.
