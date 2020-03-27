Janesville pulls out of firefighting mutual aid agreement with Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — A failed effort to put expectations in writing for mutual aid while responding to fires has caused Janesville to pull out of its agreement with the city.

The Janesville City Council voted Tuesday to end its 28E mutual aid agreement with the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department, according to Mayor Dave Beenblossom.

“I believe Mayor (Rob) Green had a good idea when he came to us,” said Beenblossom. Green proposed creating a memorandum of understanding that would lay out expectations related to the mutual aid agreement. However, none of the drafts of the memo went far enough for Janesville Fire Rescue’s volunteer firefighters.

The documents said mutual aid would “ideally” be provided or given “when resources are available,” according to Beenblossom. “If they have no manpower problems, why can’t they tell us they’ll send us four men and a truck?”

Cedar Falls city officials didn’t return phone calls seeking comment on the situation. The city released this statement Thursday afternoon:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}