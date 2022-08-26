Janesville library, Jesup splash pad among latest to receive Gaming Association grants

WATERLOO — The cities of Janesville and Jesup were among the latest recipients of funds from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association.

From a $300,000 pool money available to out-of-county agencies, $75,000 will help fund a new community space at the Janesville Public Library, 227 Main St.

Additionally, $50,000 will help cover the cost of a new splash pad at Liberty Volunteer Park, 100 Ann St., Jesup.

The association awards up to 10% of annual revenue to eligible projects in Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, Grundy and Tama counties.

“Outstanding efforts are taking place across Northeast Iowa to make communities better and stronger,” Executive Director Emily Hanson said in a news release. “It is a privilege to get to work with organizations outside of Black Hawk County to extend funds to some of our neighboring communities, too.”

Revenue comes from the contracted fees received from the Isle Casino Hotel. Since its inception in 2007, the association has gifted more than $70 million to 657 different projects in seven counties and 51 cities in Northeast Iowa.

Unfinished business: $500,000 remains fundraising goal for Cedar Falls river recreation project The city still expects a private fundraising group to raise $500,000 for the total estimated $5.25 million in improvements and enhancements.

Beginning Sept. 1, the association will begin accepting letters of intent for the next Black Hawk County grant cycle. Visit bhcga.org for further details on funding guidelines or contact staff at (319) 433-1153 to discuss potential project alignment.

Among the other recipients for projects this year was $15,000 to Tama County for a “natural playscape” at Otter Creek; $20,000 to Buchanan County Conservation for Lakeside-Prairie Campgrounds; $25,000 to Butler County Conservation for a fishing handicap ramp; $20,000 to New Hampton Parks and Recreation for an inclusive park; $10,000 to Chickasaw Township Fire Department for air packs replacement; $10,000 to Dysart Community Betterment Corporation for a Main Street pocket park; and $75,000 to the city of Reinbeck for an aquatic center bathouse.