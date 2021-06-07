Janesville GOP legislator will try next year on transgender sports ban despite controversy

The bill would require students whose “sex is disputed” to provide signed statements from a doctor showing “the student’s biological sex, as ascertained at or before birth in accordance with the student’s genetics and reproductive biology,” as well as “the student’s normal, endogenously produced levels of testosterone” and “an analysis of the student’s genetic makeup.”

Salmon immediately withdrew her proposal — amendment to an education bill — this year, saying House Republicans “wanted to wait for a while and see how it might best shake out.” Gov. Kim Reynolds told Fox News in late April she would sign such a bill.

“There’s a definite amount of interest,” Salmon said. “At that time I introduced it, there was a lot of uncertainty as far as how the wording should be, how the NCAA — how we might need to handle them.”

If the “Save Women’s Sports Act” sounds familiar, that’s because it’s the exact name of model legislation from the Alliance Defending Freedom, which offered legislation under that title to state legislators across the country.