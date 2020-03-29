Janesville approves utility relief measures during COVID-19 pandemic

JANESVILLE — Residents and businesses are getting a reprieve from the city’s utility if they can’t pay their bill on time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution intended to counter any negative impact in Janesville.

Penalties for late payments and disconnection notices for residential customer accounts are being waived between April 5 and July 5. They will again be enforced starting Aug. 5, when delinquent accounts must be paid in full.

Commercial businesses that have experienced shutdowns or that are facing a financial hardship due to COVID-19 can apply to the city clerk for a two-month waiver of their water, debt service, sewer, garbage, and storm water utility fees in April and May. Applications must be returned to the clerk before 4 p.m. April 10.

Authorization for automatic utility payment plan participation will remain in effect unless the city receives a written request to temporarily stop it before 4 p.m. on the first day of each month.

