WATERLOO — Jamie Knutson spent the past eight months earning his title of city engineer.
Knutson, whose appointment was approved by the Waterloo City Council Monday, had been serving as interim city engineer since his former boss retired in May.
Mayor Quentin Hart said he asked council members to remove the “interim” designation after seeing how Knutson handled the duties.
“His ability to be able to deal with some of our water runoff issues, his ability to communicate with citizens, and his out-of-the-box thinking and approaches have been tremendous so far,” Hart said.
Knutson, 48, holds a civil engineering degree from the University of Iowa and as worked as an associate engineer for the city of Waterloo since September 1994.
One of his key duties has been overseeing the city’s flood control system, including the levees and gates that were vital to protecting the city during the record Cedar River flood in 2008.
Knutson takes the reins from Eric Thorson, who had worked as city engineer since 1984.
“Every day is getting better,” Knutson said of the past eight months. “I finally feel like I’m starting to get my legs underneath me.
“Even when you work here it’s still a big jump to go from what I was doing to managing all of that and dealing with budgets.”
One of Knutson’s first major challenges will be dealing with storm water issues revealed during the heavy rainfall events in September and early October. That includes finding revenue.
“With all the rain that we had last fall there’s a lot of things we know that we need to fix,” he said.
The city has set Knutson’s salary at $103,500.
