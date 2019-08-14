WATERLOO — A Waverly native with a banking background has been tapped as Black Hawk County’s next finance director.
The Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Tuesday to appoint James Perry to oversee the county finances and budget operations effective Aug. 26.
He will fill the vacancy created when former Finance Director Susan Deaton resigned in May to take a job in the private sector.
“Finance has been a huge passion of mine,” Perry said. “I’ve been in banking for about 10 years and currently do quite a bit of budgeting and working with numbers. I’m excited to get started.”
Perry is a 2013 graduate of the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in finance. He worked as a mortgage banker in Waterloo before taking his current position with State Bank in Waverly.
He also serves as treasurer for the Waverly Exchange Club and president of the Waverly Public Library board of trustees.
The finance director’s position pays $78,350 a year.
Board members also voted 3-1 to retain Deaton on a $75-an-hour contract to assist in the transition to a new finance director. Supervisor Craig White voted against the measure while Supervisor Tom Little was absent.
Supervisor Chris Schwartz was grateful Deaton was willing to help, noting contracting the duties she’s being asked to assume to a private firm would cost $250 an hour.
Supervisor Dan Trelka added, “I think this just goes to prove how important this position is, because the current staff members who are engaging in these duties are just getting overwhelmed and they need help.”
