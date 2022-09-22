Jail's health care services up for discussion

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Jail is halfway through its contract for medical and mental health services – but the provider is looking for an amendment.

Currently, the contract with NaphCare, based out of Alabama, is budgeted at just under $1.4 million. The new proposed contract includes a 37.8% increase in that amount.

“Over the past years since the pandemic hit, we’ve just seen costs skyrocket,” NaphCare CEO, Brad McLane, said at the Black Hawk County Supervisors meeting. “Our costs are going up to the point that we are losing money on the contract. We’re at a place where we have to ask for more.”

The bulk of that money is for the request to add two additional nurses, or about $32,700 per month. There is currently only one nurse on night shift, McLane said. He would also like to increase wages for staffing, noting he’s “several dollars an hour under where I’d like to be.”

Prices have been going up for cost of living expenses, such as medicines, as well. McLane said some medications are $1,000 per shot.

“The biggest driver of our needs in the Black Hawk County jail is caring for your patient population with severe mental illnesses,” McLane said. “Those are medications that really help our patients remain stable. Stable while they’re in the jail and stable while they're in the community.”

Nate Neff, the jail supervisor, said in the last year more than 1,500 people utilized the mental health portion of the clinic and that 87 patients were on suicide watch. There were no completed suicides.

McLane said currently, the county pays $15.14 per inmate per day under the current contract. With the new contract, it would be $21.40.

Supervisors Craig White and Dan Trelka were hesitant about the asks from NaphCare.

“We’re going to be asking taxpayers to pay for this and some of those taxpayers don’t even get the care they need,” White said. “We’re asking them to step up to the plate and pay these kinds of costs. I think you need to go back and sharpen your pencil.”

The other option for the county would be to utilize a request for proposals. This is when the county would look for other contractors. The last time the county did this was in 2010.

The proposed amended contract with NaphCare is set to be effective Oct. 1, but the contract has a 90 day separation clause. McLane also said he would work with the county to continue to provide services for a short term.

Neff said finding another contractor within 90 days would be unfeasible.

“Whether it’s a consultant or me to do the research, write-up, proposal, get the proposal posted, screen any vendors that apply, get the vendor selected and on-boarded – to get that done in 90 days is impossible even if he gives us another month,” Neff said. “This isn’t a process we want to rush through.”

Neff estimated that another contractor would cost at least $1 million. A consultant would cost at least $100,000.

He also said currently NaphCare covers costs of things like emergency room visits.

“If that’s not in the contract, I’m going to be coming over saying we had a $2,000 MRI that we’ve got to pay for,” Neff said.

Supervisor Dan Trelka remained worried, saying that by the time the contract ends in 2025 the county could be paying double what it does now.

“If we proceed with this proposal as written, what are we willing to give up?” Trelka asked the board. “We’ve got multiple departments to consider and there’s only a certain amount of money we can take from taxpayers to pay for these costs. We’re without a finance director. We’re at a perfect storm for how we’re going to cover these costs. I, for one, am concerned.”