DES MOINES — First daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump is returning to Iowa to campaign for Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, the governor’s campaign announced Thursday.
Trump and Reynolds will participate in an invitation-only roundtable campaign event in West Des Moines on Friday.
“I am excited to have my friend Ivanka Trump here in Iowa as we enter the final stretch of the campaign,” Reynolds said in a statement. “With just days until Election Day we can feel the energy, excitement, and momentum behind the Republican team. I look forward to welcoming Ivanka back to Iowa and talking about pro-growth policies that will Keep Iowa Moving.”
Ivanka Trump traveled to Northeast Iowa in July for an event with her father, President Donald Trump, to promote the prospect of year-round E15 ethanol sales while seeking to soothe farmers’ concerns over his trade policies. That presidential trip included political pitches for Reynolds and U.S. Rep. Rod Blum of Iowa’s 1st Congressional District.
Reynolds also accompanied the president when he returned to a state he won in 2016 by a wide margin for a political rally last month in Council Bluffs and the governor and Ivanka Trump visited a school innovation center in Waukee in March to encourage STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — and computer science education after the two met earlier in the winter in Washington.
Reynolds, Iowa’s first female governor, succeeded Terry Branstad in May 2017 when he resigned to become Trump’s U.S. ambassador to China. She is locked in a tight battle heading into next Tuesday’s general election with Democrat Fred Hubbell, a Des Moines business executive making his first bid for public office.
“Gov. Reynolds is closing her campaign with a full-throated embrace of an administration that is currently trying to strip protections for people with pre-existing conditions, trying to Social Security and Medicare to pay for their giveaways to special interests and corporations, all while they let the trade war wage on with no plan to protect Iowa farmers,” said Troy Price, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party.
“Ivanka Trump’s rescue mission is proof that Gov. Reynolds will always choose her party over what’s best for Iowa families, and it’s why Iowans are going to vote her out of office in five days,” Price said in a statement.
The governor’s race in Iowa is the most-expensive in state history and both major political parties have invested heavily in get-out the vote efforts and political campaign advertisements that have been bombarding TV and radio airwaves incessantly with a mix of positive messages and dark, negative images.
