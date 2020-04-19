It's Your Government
Clip art gavel

Monday, April 20

Waterloo City Council,

  • 5:30 p.m., to be held electronically.

Raymond City Council,

  • 6 p.m., to be held electronically.

Hudson Board of Education

  • , 6 p.m., to be held electronically.

Cedar Falls City Council, 7

  • p.m., to be held electronically.

Tuesday, April 21

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors

  • , 9 a.m., Courthouse, to be held electronically.

Waterloo Community Development Board

  • , 4 p.m., to be held electronically.

Wednesday, April 22

Cedar Falls Art & Culture Board,

  • 5 p.m., Hearst Center for the Arts.

Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., to be held electronically.

