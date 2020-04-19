It’s Your Government

Monday, April 20
Waterloo City Council,
- 5:30 p.m., to be held electronically.
Raymond City Council,
- 6 p.m., to be held electronically.
Hudson Board of Education
- , 6 p.m., to be held electronically.
Cedar Falls City Council, 7
- p.m., to be held electronically.
Tuesday, April 21
Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors
- , 9 a.m., Courthouse, to be held electronically.
Waterloo Community Development Board
- , 4 p.m., to be held electronically.
Wednesday, April 22
Cedar Falls Art & Culture Board,
- 5 p.m., Hearst Center for the Arts.
Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., to be held electronically.
