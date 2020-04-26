It’s Your Government

Monday, April 27
Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., to be held electronically.
Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., to be held electronically.
Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
Tuesday, April 28
Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse, to be held electronically.
Hawkeye Community College board of trustees, 6 p.m., to be held electronically.
Wednesday, April 29
Black Hawk County Board of Health, 7:30 a.m., to be held electronically.
