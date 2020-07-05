It's Your Government
0 comments
It’s Your Government

It's Your Government

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art gavel

Monday, July 6

Raymond City Council

  • , 6 p.m. to be held electronically.

Cedar Falls City Council

  • , 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, July 7

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors

  • , 9 a.m., to be held electronically.

Waterloo Planning, Programming & Zoning Commission

  • , 4 p.m., to be held electronically.

Evansdale City Council

  • , 6 p.m., to be held electronically.

Wednesday, July 8

Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees

  • , 2 p.m., to be held electronically.

Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., to be held electronically.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News