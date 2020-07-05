It’s Your Government

Monday, July 6
Raymond City Council
- , 6 p.m. to be held electronically.
Cedar Falls City Council
- , 7 p.m., City Hall.
Tuesday, July 7
Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors
- , 9 a.m., to be held electronically.
Waterloo Planning, Programming & Zoning Commission
- , 4 p.m., to be held electronically.
Evansdale City Council
- , 6 p.m., to be held electronically.
Wednesday, July 8
Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees
- , 2 p.m., to be held electronically.
Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., to be held electronically.
