It’s Your Government

Monday, June 1
Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., to be held electronically.
Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., to be held electronically.
Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., to be held electronically.
Tuesday, June 2
Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., to be held electronically.
Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission, 4 p.m., to be held electronically.
Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., to be held electronically.
Wednesday, June 3
Cedar Falls Library board of trustees, 4 p.m., to be held electronically.
