It’s Your Government

Monday, July 20
Raymond City Council
- , 6 p.m., City Hall.
Waterloo City Council
- , 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Hudson School Board
- , 5 p.m., to be held electronically
Tuesday, July 21
Waterloo Community Development Board,
- 4 p.m., to be held electroncially.
Evansdale City Council,
- 6 p.m., City Hall
Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., to be held electronically.
