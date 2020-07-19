It's Your Government
It's Your Government

It's Your Government

Monday, July 20

Raymond City Council

  • , 6 p.m., City Hall.

Waterloo City Council

  • , 5:30 p.m., City Hall

Hudson School Board

  • , 5 p.m., to be held electronically

Tuesday, July 21

Waterloo Community Development Board,

  • 4 p.m., to be held electroncially.

Evansdale City Council,

  • 6 p.m., City Hall

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., to be held electronically.

