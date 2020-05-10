It's Your Government
It's Your Government

It's Your Government

Monday, May 11

Waterloo Board of Education

  • , 5 p.m., to be held electronically.

Waterloo City Council,

  • 5:30 p.m., to be held electronically.

Cedar Falls Board of Education

  • , 5:30 p.m., to be held electronically.

Hudson City Council

  • , 6 p.m., to be held electronically.

Waverly-Shell Rock Board of Education

  • , 6:30 p.m., to be held electronically.

Dunkerton City Council

  • , 7 p.m., to be held electronically.

Jesup Board of Education

  • , 7 p.m., to be held electronically.

Tuesday, May 12

Waterloo Leisure Services Commission, 7:30 a.m.,

  • to be held electronically.

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors

  • , 9 a.m., Courthouse, to be held electronically.

Wednesday, May 13

Cedar Falls Civil Service Commission

  • , 8 a.m., to be held electronically.

Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees

  • , 2 p.m., to be held electronically.

Thursday, May 14

Waterloo Public Library board of trustees

  • , noon, to be held electronically.

Cedar Falls Parks & Recreation Commission, 5:30 p.m., to be held electronically.

