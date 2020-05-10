It’s Your Government

Monday, May 11
Waterloo Board of Education
- , 5 p.m., to be held electronically.
Waterloo City Council,
- 5:30 p.m., to be held electronically.
Cedar Falls Board of Education
- , 5:30 p.m., to be held electronically.
Hudson City Council
- , 6 p.m., to be held electronically.
Waverly-Shell Rock Board of Education
- , 6:30 p.m., to be held electronically.
Dunkerton City Council
- , 7 p.m., to be held electronically.
Jesup Board of Education
- , 7 p.m., to be held electronically.
Tuesday, May 12
Waterloo Leisure Services Commission, 7:30 a.m.,
- to be held electronically.
Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors
- , 9 a.m., Courthouse, to be held electronically.
Wednesday, May 13
Cedar Falls Civil Service Commission
- , 8 a.m., to be held electronically.
Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees
- , 2 p.m., to be held electronically.
Thursday, May 14
Waterloo Public Library board of trustees
- , noon, to be held electronically.
Cedar Falls Parks & Recreation Commission, 5:30 p.m., to be held electronically.
