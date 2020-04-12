It’s Your Government

Monday, April 13
Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., to be held electronically.
Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, to be held electronically.
Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., to be held electronically.
Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., to be held electronically.
Waverly-Shell Rock Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., to be held electronically.
Dunkerton City Council, 7 p.m., to be held electronically.
Tuesday, April 14
- Waterloo Leisure Services Commission, 7:30 a.m., to be held electronically.
- Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse, to be held electronically.
Wednesday, April 15
- Waterloo Water Works board of trustees, 8 a.m., 325 Sycamore St., to be held electronically.
