It’s Your Government

Monday, April 6
Waterloo Board of Education, special meeting, 4:30 p.m., to be held electronically.
Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, to be held electronically.
Raymond City Council,6 p.m., City Hall.
Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, to be held electronically.
Tuesday, April 7
Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse, to be held electronically.
Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall, to be held electronically.
Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., to be held electronically.
Wednesday, April 8
Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees, 2 p.m., CFU office building, 1 Utility Parkway, to be held electronically.
Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, to be held electronically.
Thursday, April 9
Waterloo Public Library Board of Trustees, noon, via video conference.
