It’s Your Government

Monday, April 6

Waterloo Board of Education, special meeting, 4:30 p.m., to be held electronically.

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, to be held electronically.

Raymond City Council,6 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, to be held electronically.

Tuesday, April 7

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse, to be held electronically.

Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall, to be held electronically.

Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., to be held electronically.

Wednesday, April 8

Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees, 2 p.m., CFU office building, 1 Utility Parkway, to be held electronically.

Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, to be held electronically.

Thursday, April 9

Waterloo Public Library Board of Trustees, noon, via video conference.

