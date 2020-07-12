It’s Your Government

Monday, July 13
Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., to be held electronically.
Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Dunkerton City Council, 7 p.m., to be held electronically.
Tuesday, July 14
Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., to be held electronically.
Thursday, July 16
Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments executive committee, noon, to be held electronically
