It’s Your Government

Monday, June 15
Waterloo City Council,
- 5:30 p.m., to be held electronically.
Raymond City Council
- , 6 p.m., to be held electronically.
Cedar Falls City Council
- , 7 p.m., to be held electronically.
Tuesday, June 16
Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors
- , 9 a.m., to be held electronically.
Waterloo Community Development Board
- , 4 p.m., to be held electronically.
Wednesday, June 17
Waterloo Water Works Board
- , 8 p.m., 325 Sycamore St.
Thursday, June 18
INRCOG Executive Committee, noon; board meeting is canceled; next board meeting is Sept. 17.
