It's Your Government
It’s Your Government

It's Your Government

Monday, June 8

Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., to be held electronically.

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., to be held electronically.

Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., to be held electronically.

Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., to be held electronically.

Dunkerton City Council, 7 p.m., to be held electronically.

Tuesday, June 9

Waterloo Leisure Services Commission, 7:30 a.m., to be held electronically.

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., to be held electronically.

Wednesday, June 10

Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees, 2 p.m., to be held electronically.

Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., to be held electronically.

Thursday, June 11

Cedar Falls Parks & Recreation Commission, 4:30 p.m., to be held electronically.

The board of trustees of the Waterloo Public Library, 11 a.m. via video conferencing.

