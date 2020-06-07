It’s Your Government

Monday, June 8
Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., to be held electronically.
Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., to be held electronically.
Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., to be held electronically.
Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., to be held electronically.
Dunkerton City Council, 7 p.m., to be held electronically.
Tuesday, June 9
Waterloo Leisure Services Commission, 7:30 a.m., to be held electronically.
Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., to be held electronically.
Wednesday, June 10
Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees, 2 p.m., to be held electronically.
Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., to be held electronically.
Thursday, June 11
Cedar Falls Parks & Recreation Commission, 4:30 p.m., to be held electronically.
The board of trustees of the Waterloo Public Library, 11 a.m. via video conferencing.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.