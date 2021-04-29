'It's time we have an honest discussion:' New CF Racial Equity group mulls racist distinction

CEDAR FALLS -- They came from different backgrounds and had experienced very different versions of Cedar Falls, and all had different ideas for rooting out racism in the city.
But members of the new Cedar Falls Racial Equity task force all agreed on one thing at their first full meeting Wednesday: Something -- probably multiple things -- needed to be done. And they were ready to have the difficult conversations necessary to start that work.
"As wonderful as we may think our city is, we dropped the ball in this particular area," said Frank Darrah, a city council member and chair of the task force. "And I think it's time we have an honest discussion about how we get better."
The group -- about half of whose members are Black -- was tasked by the Cedar Falls City Council with proposing solutions to the problems highlighted in an annual report from the website 24/7 Wall St., which has listed the Cedar Falls/Waterloo metro as among the worst places in the U.S. for Black residents to live for several years in a row.
For that reason, some were skeptical the task force should be focused solely on Cedar Falls.
"Does it need to be more of a Cedar Valley conversation?" asked member Lisa Sesterhenn, a Cedar Falls resident and grant coordinator at the Black Hawk County Health Department. "You cross a street and you're in the same community."
But that street crossing is a deliberate dividing line, others argued, noting that, if all things were equal, Cedar Falls wouldn't only have a 2.5% Black population compared to Waterloo's 16.7%.
"Those two communities grew together, but there was an intentional design to create a Cedar Falls and a Waterloo the way we see it today," said Will Frost, a Waterloo resident and director of talent development at Grow Cedar Valley. "I think we're going to have to realize there's just some people (who) moved to Cedar Falls because they don't want to live in a diverse community."
That historic separation has been reinforced over the years through attitudes about Waterloo being "dangerous" because of its diversity, said Melissa Heston. A retired teacher educator at the University of Northern Iowa, Heston said the mostly white, rural students she taught over the years became nervous about the prospect of student teaching in Waterloo schools.
"They used phrases I hadn't heard since the '50s -- they talked about 'the colored kids,'" Heston said. "Even when I retired in 2017, I was still hearing them talk about 'the colored kids.'"
Those attitudes have imprinted themselves upon Waterloo's Black population, noted Felicia Smith-Nalls, saying she witnessed them firsthand as a former high school student athlete.
"I didn't have to hear that I didn't belong in Cedar Falls. It was when the kids made monkey noises from the stands when they played (Waterloo) West and East," Smith-Nalls said. "Or my dad had to go into the stands because somebody was screaming the N-word."
Smith-Nalls suggested the school district put in place a more robust history curriculum with cultural competency that actually addresses the meaning of such words, particularly as racist incidents continue to occur among Cedar Falls High School students today.
Andy Pattee, the superintendent of the district, said he thought the district was already working toward that.
"We've done some training with our staff over the last 10 to 11 months, and a great, great majority embrace that and say this is the right work," Pattee said.
Kelly Dunn, a city council member, said she would be sending out a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) plan that the city of Beaverton, Oregon, had adopted in 2014, noting it might be a model the task force could use.
She also said one of the executive committee's initial goals for the task force was for Cedar Falls Public Safety to adopt a body cam policy. But Willie Barney, the chair of the city's human rights commission and also on the executive committee, said that was only a start.
"Body cameras are an after-the-fact piece, and it's all up for interpretation," Barney said. "We want to have conversations around the front side. How do we all feel safe and respected in the community and all have equal opportunities to live, work and play?"
The task force is charged with providing a report to the city council this fall. But members suggested their work would be ongoing well past that.
"I think it's imperative that we build a city with a culture of inclusion," said Wilfred "Mickye" Johnson, a retired educator and president of the Waterloo Community Foundation. "Looking at a paradigm shift (from), 'Why are you here?' to, 'We want you here.' How do we create a culture that's welcoming to everybody?"