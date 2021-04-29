'It's time we have an honest discussion:' New CF Racial Equity group mulls racist distinction

CEDAR FALLS -- They came from different backgrounds and had experienced very different versions of Cedar Falls, and all had different ideas for rooting out racism in the city.

But members of the new Cedar Falls Racial Equity task force all agreed on one thing at their first full meeting Wednesday: Something -- probably multiple things -- needed to be done. And they were ready to have the difficult conversations necessary to start that work.

"As wonderful as we may think our city is, we dropped the ball in this particular area," said Frank Darrah, a city council member and chair of the task force. "And I think it's time we have an honest discussion about how we get better."

The group -- about half of whose members are Black -- was tasked by the Cedar Falls City Council with proposing solutions to the problems highlighted in an annual report from the website 24/7 Wall St., which has listed the Cedar Falls/Waterloo metro as among the worst places in the U.S. for Black residents to live for several years in a row.

For that reason, some were skeptical the task force should be focused solely on Cedar Falls.