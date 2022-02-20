'It's time to step up and do it': Liz Mathis, in Waterloo, running against Hinson's record

WATERLOO — As a timer sounded indicating her two minutes of speaking time were up, state Sen. Liz Mathis — running for the U.S. House of Representatives — tried to wrap up her speech at the Black Hawk County Democratic caucus Feb. 7.

“I decided to run when I saw that (U.S. Rep.) Ashley Hinson was taking some bad votes,” she told the crowd. She specified votes against the Jan. 6 committee, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, the Violence Against Women’s Act, COVID recovery and the infrastructure bill.

“Who would vote no? She did,” Mathis said. “And we’re gonna hold her accountable for that.”

“That’s why we want you, Liz!” someone in the crowd yelled, eliciting cheers and prompting Mathis to speak for an additional two minutes.

It’s that kind of energy Mathis, a Democrat running for Hinson’s seat in Congress, hopes to unleash as the campaign between the two well-known former television anchors heats up.

Mathis said she had been approached to run for higher office before, but it was Hinson’s vote on the Jan. 6 committee “that really, really hit the nail on the head for me.”

“I just thought, ‘OK — no more excuses,’” she said in an interview with The Courier. “I don’t want my congressional representative voting this way for me, and I don’t want her to vote this way for anybody else. So it’s time to step up and do it.”

The biggest part of her job in the Iowa Senate for the last 10 years, she said, wasn’t “problems within the state capital, but more problems at home,” like someone needing help with Medicaid payments or other resources. She thinks it’ll work similarly in Washington, D.C.

She’s been to 21 of the district’s 22 counties so far, Mathis noted, “learning what people’s lives are like, and then talking with them about prescription drug costs and education and the teacher shortage,” she said.

“They don’t want conflict any more between the two parties,” Mathis said. “They want somebody who’s gonna solve some problems, who is going to navigate through those problems and try to bring people together, and that’s what I hope to do.”

Most of the former 1st Congressional District is now the 2nd, with a few counties added or removed, and it’s known to swing. Republicans took it in 2020, the year Trump also won the state, but Democrats won it in 2018.

Though most pollsters think the district will stay red, Mathis said her campaign’s internal poll of 623 voters indicated she had 42% support to Hinson’s 43%.

“We’re at a dead heat. We haven’t even started campaigning,” she told the crowd. “So it’s a huge, huge ground game this summer.”

Mathis said there are “18,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans” in the district, though according to county-by-county numbers of the newly drawn Second District, Democrats only hold an active voter registration lead of 8,211, as of the most recent numbers from January provided by the Iowa Secretary of State’s office.

Districtwide, there are 162,484 registered Democrats, 154,273 registered Republicans and 157,876 voters who are not registered with any party. Another 3,793 are registered with a third party.

Black Hawk is one of just three solid-blue counties — Dubuque and Linn are the others — in the 22-county district, though as the most populous counties they make up nearly 57% of the district’s total registered voters. All three voted for Democrat Abby Finkenauer in 2020 over Hinson.

But there are eight counties — Benton, Bremer, Buchanan, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Howard, Poweshiek and Tama — where the “no party” crowd dominates. Those counties, which hold more than 22% of the district’s voters, were all won by either Hinson or fellow Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra, as well as by Trump, in 2020.

This year, the biggest race on the ballot may be the governor’s, with Deidre DeJear the likely Democratic nominee to face Gov. Kim Reynolds and her $4 million campaign haul thus far. Mathis said she’s not worried about who is on the top of the ticket.

“I can’t change any of that. I just have control over what I can do with the resources that I have,” Mathis said, noting she’s raised nearly $1.3 million so far. “I’m hoping as we gain momentum there will be more attention on this race, and that voters will be able to compare the two of us. And, hopefully, they’ll decide that I’m the better candidate.”

Hinson campaign manager Sophie Crowell agreed there is plenty to divide the candidates.

“Liz Mathis is a liberal and her record proves it. She voted against the largest tax cut in Iowa history and supported keeping Iowa’s schools and businesses locked down,” Crowell said when asked for comment. “The last thing Iowans want is another ultra-liberal who will take orders from Nancy Pelosi.”

