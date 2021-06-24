'It was an honor:' Mark Miller stepping down from CF council

“I love what we’ve done for North Cedar — a lot of things are still in play,” Miller said. “Another thing I’ve learned: I used to think the city didn’t give a (expletive deleted) about North Cedar. While I think there was some truth to that when I got in office, I don’t think that’s the case now.”

He said he’s taken some criticism for his willingness to lean into the city’s slow, steady processes. He’s also posted far less on his Facebook page than he did when first taking office, citing a toxic social media atmosphere — particularly on the issue of PSOs.

But the recent tumult of his personal life was the biggest reason for stepping away. In June 2018, just after he took office for a second term, Miller was charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated by University of Northern Iowa police.

“I made some mistakes along the way, and that (OWI) happening in the public eye, that’s tough,” Miller said.

He also went through a divorce, moved from his home and dealt with the death of an employee at his business, he said.

“It’s worn me out a little bit, I’m not going to lie,” Miller said.