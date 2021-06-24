'It was an honor:' Mark Miller stepping down from CF council

CEDAR FALLS — Mark Miller first ran for office in 2013 to try and make a difference for the North Cedar neighborhood. After two terms in office, several difficult life events and increasingly blistering criticism from social media, he’s ready to step down.
“My world’s changed completely in the last four years, and I think eight years is a good amount of time to try to make some change,” Miller said.
Only one candidate has so far announced a run at the Ward 1 seat: Gil Schultz, who said he would unwind the city’s public safety officer program, something Miller has backed.
Gil Schultz announces CF council run, wants separate police/fire departments, 'strong' mayor/council
“He seems like a genuine guy,” Miller said of Schultz, after the two sat down for a conversation recently. “But he also seems like a guy that wants to turn things upside down a little bit, and that scares me.”
Miller said he hopes a challenger to Schultz emerges “so people have options,” but he hadn’t heard of anyone yet.
“The pendulum always swings,” he said. “I certainly hope the stuff we’ve done in the last eight years doesn’t get overturned.”
Miller’s biggest lesson from the last eight years? That change can indeed come from city government, albeit slowly and through a process designed to dot all the I’s and cross all the T’s before moving forward.
“The government is intentionally slow,” Miller said. “As frustrating as that can be, it’s intentional. I see why now, and I didn’t when I first got into office.”
Miller, a Cedar Falls native and business owner of green building and remodeling company E360, was president of the Cedar River Festival Group from 2003 through 2008 and stepped down to launch the North Cedar Neighborhood Association after the 2008 flood devastated that area of town. He was also a 20 Under 40 recipient in 2015.
When Tom Hagarty announced in 2013 he was stepping down after 12 years, Miller thought he had an opportunity to do more for North Cedar.
“We had a lot of momentum going out in North Cedar following the ‘08 floods. We started the neighborhood association, and then I felt like I was obligated to step in and trying to keep moving that forward,” Miller said.
He bested fellow newcomer Dave Hartley after sharing his personal story of his North Cedar home flooding with water in 2008.
“I was mad,” Miller said in 2013. “It turned everything upside down. We lived in a camper for three months, we lived in FEMA trailers for the better part of a year, and I got to know the city pretty well through that process.”
His story resonated. Even after Hagarty endorsed Hartley, Miller won in a landslide with nearly 65% of the vote. He took that vote as a mandate that North Cedar residents were hungry for change.
“There’s always been the animosity from some people that live in North Cedar versus the rest of the city — there was a negative connotation about North Cedar,” Miller said this week. “I wanted to be at the table to hear how those conversations went.”
In the first several months of his first term, Miller fought for more than just a new levee to protect downtown. Despite the topography of North Cedar limiting levee protection, he hoped there could be other capital improvements in an area he thought the city had long neglected.
“I hope we don’t forget about the little neighborhood on the other side of the river,” Miller said in December 2014.
Miller thinks North Cedar has come a long way in his eight years, pointing to the school district’s revitalization of North Cedar Elementary as well as the upcoming reconstruction of Center Street, slated to happen next year after being pushed by Miller and others.
Public art sculptures there and reopening the North Cedar fire station at least part-time — which Miller says is a credit to efficiencies found in the PSO program — were also successes.
“I love what we’ve done for North Cedar — a lot of things are still in play,” Miller said. “Another thing I’ve learned: I used to think the city didn’t give a (expletive deleted) about North Cedar. While I think there was some truth to that when I got in office, I don’t think that’s the case now.”
He said he’s taken some criticism for his willingness to lean into the city’s slow, steady processes. He’s also posted far less on his Facebook page than he did when first taking office, citing a toxic social media atmosphere — particularly on the issue of PSOs.
But the recent tumult of his personal life was the biggest reason for stepping away. In June 2018, just after he took office for a second term, Miller was charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated by University of Northern Iowa police.
“I made some mistakes along the way, and that (OWI) happening in the public eye, that’s tough,” Miller said.
He also went through a divorce, moved from his home and dealt with the death of an employee at his business, he said.
“It’s worn me out a little bit, I’m not going to lie,” Miller said.
Nonetheless, he thinks serving on the council was worth it, and he hasn’t ruled out running again some day — once life settles down, perhaps.
“It was an honor the day I got elected, and I still feel the same way — it’s one of the coolest things I’ve ever done,” he said.