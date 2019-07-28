{{featured_button_text}}
Monday, July 29

Independence Board of Education, 7:30 p.m., Board room.

Tuesday, July 30

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Waterloo Board of Adjustment, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Hawkeye Community College board of trustees, 6 p.m., Hawkeye Center Board Room, 1501 E. Orange Road.

Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

