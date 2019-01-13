Try 1 month for 99¢
Monday, Jan. 14

Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Jesup School Board, 7 p.m., Board Room.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Waterloo Community Development Board, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Hawkeye Community College board of trustees, special meeting, 6 p.m., Hawkeye Center, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo.

Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., Waterloo City Hall.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Cedar Falls Visitors & Tourism Board, 4 p.m., Visitors Center on Hudson Road.

