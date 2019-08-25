Monday, Aug. 26
Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
Cedar Falls Board of Adjustment, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
Waterloo Board of Adjustment, 4 p.m., City Hall.
Hawkeye Community College board of trustees, 6 p.m., Hawkeye Center, 1501 E. Orange Road.
Black Hawk County Board of Adjustment, 7 p.m. Waterloo City Hall.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Black Hawk County Board of Health, 7:30 a.m., Pinecrest Building, Room, 420, Waterloo.
Cedar Falls Art & Culture Board, 5 p.m., Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.
Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
