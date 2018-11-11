Try 1 month for 99¢
Monday, Nov. 12

  • Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

  • Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

  • Waterloo Leisure Services Commission, 7:30 a.m., Byrnes Park Offices, 1101 Campbell Ave.

  • Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

  • Waterloo Community Development Board, 4 p.m., City Hall.

  • Cedar Falls Housing Commission, 5 p.m., City Hall.

  • Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

  • Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, Nov. 14

  • Iowa Northland Regional Economic Development Commission, 10:30 a.m., 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo.

  • Cedar Falls Community Center & Senior Services Board, 1 p.m., Community Center.

  • Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees, 2 p.m., CFU Headquarters.

  • Cedar Falls Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.

  • Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

