It’s Your Government

Clip art gavel

Monday, Feb. 10

  • Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

  • Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1517 Washington St.

  • Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

  • Dunkerton City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

  • Waterloo Leisure Services Commission, 7:30 a.m., Byrnes Park Office, 1101 Campbell Ave.
  • Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
  • Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.
  • Cedar Falls Housing Commission, 5 p.m., City Hall.
  • Cedar Falls Historic Preservation Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

  • Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees, 2 p.m., CFU Headquarters.
  • Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Thursday, Feb. 13

  • Cedar Falls Parks & Recreation Commission, 4:30 p.m., Rec Center.
  • Black Hawk County Conservation Board, 5 p.m., 1346 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo.
  • Black Hawk County Metropolitan Area Transportation Policy Board & Technical Committee, 10 a.m., INRCOG Board Room, 229 E. Park. Ave., Waterloo.
  • The board of trustees of the Waterloo Public Library, noon, library Meeting Room A.

Friday, Feb. 14

  • 1st Judicial District Department of Correctional Services board of directors, 10 a.m., Waterloo Women's Center for Change, 1515 Lafayette St.

 

