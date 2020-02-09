It’s Your Government

Monday, Feb. 10
Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1517 Washington St.
Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Dunkerton City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
- Waterloo Leisure Services Commission, 7:30 a.m., Byrnes Park Office, 1101 Campbell Ave.
- Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
- Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.
- Cedar Falls Housing Commission, 5 p.m., City Hall.
- Cedar Falls Historic Preservation Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
You have free articles remaining.
- Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees, 2 p.m., CFU Headquarters.
- Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Thursday, Feb. 13
- Cedar Falls Parks & Recreation Commission, 4:30 p.m., Rec Center.
- Black Hawk County Conservation Board, 5 p.m., 1346 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo.
- Black Hawk County Metropolitan Area Transportation Policy Board & Technical Committee, 10 a.m., INRCOG Board Room, 229 E. Park. Ave., Waterloo.
- The board of trustees of the Waterloo Public Library, noon, library Meeting Room A.
Friday, Feb. 14
- 1st Judicial District Department of Correctional Services board of directors, 10 a.m., Waterloo Women's Center for Change, 1515 Lafayette St.